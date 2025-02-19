SSS Pension Scheme 2025 :- Philippines SSS Monthly Contribution Rates Table

The Social Security System (SSS) of the Philippines is introducing major changes to its pension scheme in 2025. The new updates (SSS Monthly Contribution Rates Table 2025) will provide higher pension benefits to help retirees manage the rising cost of living. The initiative is a step toward improving social security for Filipinos.

Starting in 2025, pension benefits will increase by 14.5% to 15%, adding PHP 1,000 to PHP 2,000 to each beneficiary’s monthly pension. The contribution rate will also rise from 14% to 15% to ensure the program remains financially stable.

New SSS Pension Scheme 2025 (Monthly Rates)

The SSS pension scheme provides financial support to retirees, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and surviving family members of deceased contributors. The 2025 update introduces higher benefits and a revised contribution structure. The scheme covers salaried employees, self-employed workers, and voluntary contributors. Key features include tax-free monthly pensions and a focus on regular contributions.

2025 SSS Contribution Data for all

For Business Employers and Employees

Employers will cover two-thirds of the contribution, while employees will pay the remaining one-third.

Monthly Salary Credit (MSC) Employer Share (₱) Employee Share (₱) Total Contribution (₱) 5,000 500 250 750 10,000 1,000 500 1,500 20,000 2,000 1,000 3,000 35,000 3,000 1,500 4,500

For Household Employers and Kasambahay

Household employers will also cover two-thirds of the total amount, with the kasambahay paying one-third.

MSC Household Employer Share (₱) Kasambahay Share (₱) Total Contribution (₱) 5,000 500 250 750 10,000 1,000 500 1,500 20,000 2,000 1,000 3,000 35,000 3,000 1,500 4,500

For Self-Employed Members

Self-employed members must pay the full 15% contribution since they do not have an employer to share the cost.

MSC Total Contribution (₱) 5,000 750 10,000 1,500 20,000 3,000 35,000 5,250

For Voluntary and Non-Working Spouse Members

Voluntary members and non-working spouses will contribute based on their selected MSC. They are not covered by the Employees’ Compensation (EC) program.

MSC Total Contribution (₱) 5,000 750 10,000 1,500 20,000 3,000 35,000 5,250

For Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs)

OFWs must also pay the full 15% contribution.

MSC Total Contribution (₱) 5,000 750 10,000 1,500 20,000 3,000 35,000 5,250

SSS Pension Increase Details

Key Updates in 2025:

Higher Pension Amount: Monthly pensions will increase by 14.5% to 15%, adding PHP 1,000 to PHP 2,000 per beneficiary.

Monthly pensions will increase by 14.5% to 15%, adding PHP 1,000 to PHP 2,000 per beneficiary. Higher Contribution Rate: The contribution rate will rise to 15% to maintain the sustainability of the pension fund.

The contribution rate will rise to 15% to maintain the sustainability of the pension fund. Phased Implementation: The increase will be introduced gradually to ensure a smooth transition.

Quick Summary of SSS Pension Updates 2025

Update Details Pension Increase 14.5% to 15% rise (PHP 1,000 to PHP 2,000 extra per month) Contribution Rate Increased from 14% to 15% Eligibility 60 years old, 120 months of contributions, Philippines residency Tax Benefits Monthly pension remains tax-free Implementation Phased approach to minimize disruptions SSS Monthly Contribution Rates Table 2025 (Updated) Download Now

Eligibility for the New Pension Scheme

To qualify for the increased pension benefits, members must meet these requirements:

General Requirements:

To qualify for the improved pension benefits, members must meet the following conditions:

Age Requirement: At least 60 years old.

At least 60 years old. Residency: Must be a permanent resident of the Philippines.

Must be a permanent resident of the Philippines. Contribution History: Must have made at least 120 monthly contributions.

Must have made at least 120 monthly contributions. Income Status: Must not have an active source of income.

Special Cases

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs): Eligible with proper medical documentation.

Eligible with proper medical documentation. Survivor’s Benefits: Families of deceased contributors can claim benefits.

Enhanced Benefits of the 2025 Pension Scheme

Higher Monthly Pension – An increase of ₱1,000 to ₱2,000 in monthly pensions.

– An increase of in monthly pensions. Tax-Free Payouts – Pension benefits will remain tax-free.

– Pension benefits will remain tax-free. Inflation Protection – Regular adjustments will help retirees cope with rising costs.

– Regular adjustments will help retirees cope with rising costs. Inclusion of Freelancers and Self-Employed – Even those with irregular income can now contribute with a minimum monthly payment of ₱500 .

– Even those with irregular income can now contribute with a minimum monthly payment of . Sustainable Fund Management – Higher contributions will ensure long-term security for members.

SSS Pension Payment Schedule 2025

SSS pensions are paid monthly, with adjustments for holidays. Below is the expected payment schedule:

Month Payment Date January January 31 February February 29 March March 29 April April 20 May May 31 June June 28 July July 31 August August 30 September September 30 October October 31 November November 28 December December 31

Beneficiaries should note these dates for better financial planning.

How to Apply for the Increased Pension?

Applying for the new pension benefits is simple and can be done online.

Steps to Apply:

Visit the official SSS portal and log in to your account. Fill out the pension increase application form with accurate details. Attach necessary documents (proof of contributions, valid ID, medical records if applicable). Review the information before submitting. Once approved, the increased pension amount will be deposited directly into the member’s bank account.

It appears you don’t have a PDF plugin for this browser. Click here to download the PDF file.

The SSS pension updates for 2025 aim to improve the quality of life for retirees and other beneficiaries. The increase in pension amounts, combined with an inclusive structure, ensures a secure financial future for Filipinos.