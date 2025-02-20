SSL 2025: Second Tranche Salary Increase 2025 for Philippine Government Employees {DBM Report}

The Government of the Philippines has announced the second phase of the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 2025, which aims to enhance the compensation of government employees. This salary increase is part of a multi-year adjustment plan introduced through Executive Order 64, signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and implemented by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The second tranche will take effect in January 2025 and will benefit millions of government workers by offering systematic salary increments while ensuring fiscal responsibility. This initiative is designed to improve employee retention, attract skilled professionals, and recognize the contributions of public sector workers.

Key Features of SSL 2025 Second Tranche

The Salary Standardization Law (SSL) follows a structured pay increase plan to gradually improve the earnings of government workers while maintaining economic stability. Below are the key highlights of the second tranche adjustments:

Incremental Salary Growth – Employees will receive scheduled pay increases based on their Salary Grade (SG) and Step Level .

– Employees will receive scheduled pay increases based on their . Implementation Timeline – The second phase will be implemented starting January 2025 .

– The second phase will be implemented . Coverage – The salary increase applies to all government employees , including national government agencies, local government units, and government-owned corporations.

– The salary increase applies to , including national government agencies, local government units, and government-owned corporations. Budget Allocation – The funding for these increases is derived from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2025 and the Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund (MPBF) .

– The funding for these increases is derived from the and the . Objective – To create a more competitive and fair salary structure for government workers while maintaining financial sustainability.

SSL 2025 Second Tranche Salary Table

Below is an overview of the salary increases under the second tranche of SSL 2025. These figures represent the monthly salary adjustments across different Salary Grades (SG) and Step Levels.

Salary Grade Step 1 Step 2 Step 3 Step 4 Step 5 Step 6 Step 7 Step 8 1 14,061 14,164 14,278 14,393 14,509 14,626 14,743 14,862 5 17,866 18,000 18,133 18,267 18,401 18,538 18,676 18,813 10 25,586 25,790 25,996 26,203 26,412 26,623 26,835 27,050 15 40,208 40,604 41,006 41,413 41,824 42,241 42,662 43,090 20 62,967 63,842 64,732 65,637 66,557 67,479 68,409 69,342 25 111,727 113,476 115,254 117,062 118,899 120,766 122,664 124,591 30 203,200 206,401 209,558 212,766 216,022 219,434 222,797 226,319

This table reflects progressive salary increments that will ensure fair compensation for government employees at all levels.

Summary of SSL 2025 Second Tranche Updates

Feature Details Policy Name Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 2025 Second Tranche Implementation Date January 2025 Approved By President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Administering Agency Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Budget Allocation General Appropriations Act (GAA) and Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund (MPBF) Objective Ensure fair compensation, enhance employee retention, and maintain fiscal responsibility Coverage All government employees, including GOCCs and LGUs

Objectives of the SSL 2025 Second Tranche Adjustments

The salary increases under this law are aimed at achieving the following goals:

Fairness and Equity – Addressing salary disparities among different government positions and ensuring fair compensation. Attracting and Retaining Talent – Aligning government salaries with private sector standards to increase workforce competitiveness. Economic Stability – Implementing gradual increments to avoid sudden financial burden while improving employee welfare.

How is the SSL 2025 Second Tranche Funded?

The salary increases under the SSL 2025 Second Tranche are fully funded through designated government budgets to ensure smooth implementation. The funding sources include:

National Government Agencies (NGAs) – Financed through the Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund (MPBF) and General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2025 .

– Financed through the and . Government-Owned or Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) – Salary increases will be covered by their approved corporate operating budgets .

– Salary increases will be covered by their . Local Government Units (LGUs) – Funding will be drawn from their respective local budgets.

For contractual and casual employees, funding will be sourced from agency lump sum appropriations to ensure they also receive salary adjustments.

Potential Impact of the SSL 2025 Second Tranche Adjustments

The implementation of SSL 2025 Second Tranche is expected to have positive effects on government employees and the public sector:

Higher Income for Public Sector Workers – Government employees will experience salary growth , improving their standard of living.

– Government employees will experience , improving their standard of living. Stronger Workforce Morale – Increased salaries will help boost motivation and productivity .

– Increased salaries will help boost . Economic Benefits – Higher salaries may contribute to improved consumer spending and economic growth.

Key Considerations and Challenges

Although the SSL 2025 Second Tranche is a step forward, certain challenges need to be addressed:

Fiscal Constraints: The government must balance salary increases with responsible budget management .

The government must . Implementation Delays: The adjustments rely on smooth bureaucratic processing and funding allocation.

The adjustments rely on smooth and funding allocation. Regional Salary Variations: Some LGUs may face difficulties funding salary increases due to limited local budgets.

Final Thoughts on SSL 2025 Second Tranche

The Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 2025 Second Tranche is an essential part of improving compensation for government workers while maintaining fiscal responsibility. With a systematic and well-structured approach, this initiative aims to uplift the public sector workforce, ensuring competitive wages and financial stability for employees.

The government encourages all public sector workers to stay informed about the salary adjustments and prepare for their updated compensation structure in 2025.