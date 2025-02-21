Salary Grade 2025 in Philippines:-New Salary Structure for Government Employees

The salary system for government employees in the Philippines is organized into 33 grades (Salary Grade 2025) under the Salary Standardization Law (SSL). This structure ensures fair compensation based on job complexity and responsibilities. The latest version, SSL 6, will be gradually implemented from 2025 to 2027, improving salary scales to keep up with economic conditions and inflation.

Overview of Salary Grade 2025 in the Philippines

The Key Highlights-

The salary grade system has 33 levels, with pay determined by job responsibilities.

Each grade typically has 8 steps, except for Salary Grade 33, which has only two.

The new salary increases under SSL 6 will take place in four phases from 2025 to 2027.

The government has allocated PHP 70 billion to fund these adjustments, benefiting workers such as teachers and lawyers.

Salary Grade 2025 aim to ensure competitive wages and retain skilled professionals in the government sector.

Understanding Salary Grade 2025

Government jobs in the Philippines follow a structured salary grade system, ensuring equitable pay across various professions.

How the Salary System Works:

Salaries increase as the grade level rises, reflecting higher responsibilities.

Within each grade, employees progress through steps, earning incremental pay raises.

The lowest salary grade (SG-1) is assigned to entry-level positions, while SG-33 is reserved for the President.

Salary Grade 2025 adjustments will help mitigate inflation and improve living standards for government workers.

Classification of Government Employees Based on Salary Grade

Senior Government Officials

These positions have the highest salaries and include top officials such as:

President (SG-33) – The highest-paid government official.

(SG-33) – The highest-paid government official. Vice President, Senate President, Chief Justice, and Speaker of the House (SG-32).

(SG-32). Other senior roles, such as senators and executive secretaries, hold grades ranging from SG-30 to SG-32.

Professional Supervisory Roles

These positions require extensive expertise and involve managing teams. Their salary grades range from SG-9 to SG-33. Examples include:

School principals

Police chiefs

Department directors

Professional Non-Supervisory Roles

Professionals in this category require a college degree but do not oversee teams. Their salary grades range from SG-8 to SG-30. Common roles include:

Chemists

Statisticians

Treasurers

Sub-Professional Supervisory Positions

Workers in this category manage others while performing technical or manual work. Their salary grades range from SG-8 to SG-18. Examples include:

Electricians

Plumbers

Foremen

Sub-Professional Non-Supervisory Roles

These positions do not require college degrees and typically involve clerical or manual labor. Their salary grades range from SG-1 to SG-10. Common examples are:

Office aides

Dental assistants

Facility maintenance staff

Previous Salary Adjustments Under SSL 5

Before SSL 6, the government implemented SSL 5, which introduced salary increases from 2020 to 2023. The adjustments were as follows:

2020: First phase of SSL 5

2021: Second phase

2022: Third phase

2023: Fourth phase

Upcoming Salary Adjustments (2025-2027)

The new salary adjustments under SSL 6 will be rolled out in four stages:

First Increase – January 1, 2024 (retroactive)

– January 1, 2024 (retroactive) Second Increase – January 1, 2025

– January 1, 2025 Third Increase – January 1, 2026

– January 1, 2026 Fourth Increase – January 1, 2027

Additional Benefits for Government Employees

Starting in 2025, all eligible government workers will receive an annual medical allowance of PHP 7,000 for health benefits. The funding for salary increases will be sourced from the 2024 General Appropriations Act and future national budgets.

Salary Grade (SG) Minimum Salary (PHP) – 2025 Minimum Salary (PHP) – 2026 SG-1 14,061 14,925 SG-10 25,586 26,835 SG-20 62,967 68,409 SG-30 203,200 222,797 SG-33 438,844 451,713

Salary Adjustments for Local Government Employees in 2025

The salary increase under the new Salary Grade 2025 will be implemented differently across local government units (LGUs), depending on their financial capacity. While wealthier provinces and cities can fully adopt the new rates, smaller municipalities with limited budgets may apply only a portion of the increase.

For instance, highly urbanized cities and economically strong first-class provinces will provide 100% of the updated salary rates to their employees. Meanwhile, rural sixth-class municipalities with lower revenue may implement only 65% of the scheduled salary increase to balance financial sustainability with fair compensation.

Percentage of Salary Schedule by LGU Category

LGU Category Percentage of Salary Implementation for Provinces/Cities Percentage of Salary Implementation for Municipalities Highly Urbanized Cities 100% N/A 1st Class 100% 90% 2nd Class 95% 85% 3rd Class 90% 80% 4th Class 85% 75% 5th Class 80% 70% 6th Class 75% 65%

This system ensures that all government employees receive fair salary adjustments while allowing local governments to manage financial constraints effectively. LGUs with stronger economies can fully implement the increases, while those with lower income levels can adjust accordingly to sustain fiscal stability.

Salary Grade 2024 Table – First Tranche

(Effective January 1, 2024 – Retroactive Increase)

Salary Grade Step 1 Step 2 Step 3 Step 4 Step 5 Step 6 Step 7 Step 8 1 13,530 13,633 13,748 13,862 13,979 14,095 14,213 14,331 2 14,372 14,482 14,593 14,706 14,818 14,931 15,047 15,163 3 15,265 15,384 15,501 15,621 15,741 15,861 15,984 16,107 4 16,209 16,334 16,460 16,586 16,714 16,841 16,971 17,101 5 17,205 17,338 17,471 17,605 17,739 17,877 18,014 18,151 10 24,381 24,585 24,790 24,998 25,207 25,417 25,630 25,844 15 38,413 38,810 39,212 39,619 40,030 40,446 40,868 41,292 20 60,157 61,032 61,922 62,827 63,747 64,669 65,599 66,530 25 107,208 108,958 110,736 112,543 114,381 116,247 118,145 120,073 30 196,199 199,401 202,558 205,765 209,022 212,434 215,796 219,253 33 428,994 441,863 – – – – – –

Salary Grade 2025 Table – Second Tranche

(Effective January 1, 2025)

Salary Grade Step 1 Step 2 Step 3 Step 4 Step 5 Step 6 Step 7 Step 8 1 14,061 14,164 14,278 14,393 14,509 14,626 14,743 14,860 2 14,925 15,035 15,146 15,258 15,371 15,484 15,599 15,713 3 15,852 15,971 16,088 16,208 16,329 16,448 16,571 16,693 4 16,833 16,958 17,084 17,209 17,337 17,464 17,594 17,724 5 17,866 18,000 18,133 18,267 18,401 18,538 18,676 18,814 10 25,586 25,790 25,996 26,203 26,412 26,623 26,835 27,047 15 40,208 40,604 41,006 41,413 41,824 42,241 42,662 43,084 20 62,967 63,842 64,732 65,637 66,557 67,479 68,409 69,340 25 111,727 113,476 115,254 117,062 118,899 120,766 122,664 124,591 30 203,200 206,401 209,558 212,766 216,022 219,434 222,797 226,256 33 438,844 451,713 – – – – – –

Salary Grade 2025 Table – Third Tranche

(Effective January 1, 2026)

Salary Grade Step 1 Step 2 Step 3 Step 4 Step 5 Step 6 Step 7 Step 8 1 14,634 14,730 14,849 14,968 15,089 15,211 15,333 15,456 2 15,522 15,636 15,752 15,869 15,986 16,103 16,223 16,342 3 16,486 16,610 16,732 16,856 16,982 17,106 17,234 17,360 4 17,506 17,636 17,767 17,898 18,031 18,163 18,298 18,433 5 18,581 18,720 18,858 18,998 19,137 19,280 19,423 19,565 10 26,917 27,131 27,347 27,565 27,786 28,007 28,230 28,456 15 42,178 42,594 43,015 43,442 43,874 44,310 44,753 45,202 20 66,052 66,970 67,904 68,853 69,818 70,772 71,727 72,671 25 116,643 118,469 120,326 122,212 124,131 126,079 128,061 130,073 30 210,718 214,038 217,207 220,425 223,691 227,224 230,595 234,240 33 449,157 462,329 – – – – – –

Salary Grade 2025 Table – Fourth Tranche

(Effective January 1, 2027)

Salary Grade Step 1 Step 2 Step 3 Step 4 Step 5 Step 6 Step 7 Step 8 1 15,208 15,304 15,423 15,542 15,663 15,784 15,906 16,030 2 16,118 16,233 16,349 16,466 16,582 16,700 16,820 16,939 3 17,120 17,244 17,366 17,490 17,616 17,740 17,868 17,994 4 18,180 18,309 18,440 18,571 18,704 18,836 18,971 19,106 5 19,296 19,434 19,573 19,712 19,852 19,994 20,137 20,280 10 28,247 28,462 28,678 28,896 29,116 29,337 29,561 29,787 15 44,148 44,504 44,985 45,412 45,844 46,281 46,723 47,172 20 69,138 70,056 70,990 71,938 72,903 73,857 74,813 75,756 25 121,559 123,385 125,242 127,128 129,047 130,995 132,977 134,983 30 218,237 221,556 224,726 227,943 231,209 234,743 238,113 241,593 33 459,469 472,641 – – – – – –

These tables detail the Third and Fourth Tranche salary adjustments under Salary Grade 2025, ensuring government employees in the Philippines receive structured and progressive salary increases through 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who receives Salary Grade 32 in the Philippines? Salary Grade 32 is assigned to high-ranking officials such as the Vice President, Chief Justice, Speaker of the House, and Senate President. What is the salary grade of Barangay officials? Barangay officials have different salary levels depending on their rank:

SG-1: PHP 15,000

SG-2: PHP 25,000

SG-3: PHP 35,000 How do salary steps work within each grade? Each salary grade has steps that allow employees to earn incremental pay raises over time without being promoted to a higher grade. What is the tax rate for government employees based on salary grade? Under the TRAIN Law, income tax rates vary:

Income up to PHP 250,000: Tax-free

PHP 250,001 – 400,000: 15% on excess over PHP 250,000

PHP 400,001 – 800,000: 20% tax

PHP 800,001 – 2 million: 25% tax

PHP 2 million – 8 million: 30% tax

Over PHP 8 million: 35% tax Who is eligible for the salary increase in 2025? All full-time regular and contractual government employees are eligible for the salary increases under Salary Grade 2025. How will the salary increase impact new government job applicants? With higher salaries under Salary Grade 2025, government jobs will become more attractive to skilled professionals.

The implementation of SSL 6 aims to make government salaries in the Philippines more competitive. With phased salary increases from 2025 to 2027 and additional benefits such as medical allowances, Salary Grade 2025 will ensure that public servants receive fair compensation.