$7787 Canada Child Benefit In January 2025-Check Eligibility & Payment Date

$7787 Canada Child Benefit In January 2025, The Canadian government is concerned about dependent children which is why some financial assistance programs are run by the government from time to time. The CCB (Canada Child Benefit) refers to the monthly financial aid for children who are dependent on other persons. This support aims to help provide a fixed amount of money to the caretakers of those children.

This CCB payment is not taxable income. $7787 Canada Child Benefit is one of those financial aid programs. Families who have children of age 6 years get $7787 per year and families taking care of children of age 6 to 17 years are eligible for these benefits. In this article, we will explain what is $7787 Canada Child Benefits, Payment dates of $7787 CCB, and Eligibility for receiving the $7787 benefit amount.

$7787 Canada Child Benefit January 2025

Scheme Name $7877 Canada Child Benefit Program Launched by CRA(Canada Revenue Agency) Applicable Country Canada Payment Mode Online/Direct Bank Transfer Who can Apply Guardians living with children of age less than 18 Payment Month/Year 2025 Payment Dates January 2025 Frequency of Payment Monthly Receivable Amonut $7877 Annual Post Type Finance Official Website www.canada.ca Download official Calendar Click here

Importance of $7787 Canada Child Benefit 2025

In Canada, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) provides monthly and yearly financial help to Canadian families to take care of and grow their children. Guardians who are facing difficulties due to their low income and who are raising their children can submit a claim for $7787 Canada Child Benefits.

These monthly and annual payments are necessary for the Children’s caretakers to purchase the required things for their children. Moreover, the amount helps reduce their stress and worries during their shortage of money. The government is ready to bear their daily expenses. This financial benefit is very much needed for the families who are taking care of the children aged 6 to 17.

Who Can Apply for $7787 Canada Child Benefit: Check the Eligibility

To receive the $7877 CCB benefits you must meet all the requirements given below:

Living Conditions: Applicant must have been living with a child of age less than 18.

Responsibility: Applicant must be responsible for taking care of and raising that child.

Resident: Applicant must be a permanent Canadian citizen to receive the benefits.

Foster Child: You will not be eligible if you have a foster child. Children Special Care is applicable in this case.

$7787 CCB Payment Dates January 2025

The $7787 Canada Child Benefits will be contributed on 13th December 2024. However, still, there is no confirmation for this amount. This news might be wrong but the government is planning to offer the payment 2025.

Canada Child Benefits Amount Statewise 2025

Name of Province Amount Per Month Alberta Child & Family Benefit Eligible children aged 6 to 17

1st Child: $122.412nd Child: $61.25Additional Child: $61.25 British Columbia Child Benefit Eligible children aged 6 to 17

1st Child: $182.33 1st Child in Single Parent Family: $41.66Second Child: $114.58Additional Child: $93.75 New Brunswick Child Tax Benefit Eligible children aged 6 to 17

1st Child: $20.832nd Child: $20.83Additional Child: $20.83 Yukon Child Benefit Eligible children aged 6 to 17

1st Child: $76.502nd Child: $76.50Additional Child: $76.50 New Newfoundland & Labrador Child Benefit Eligible children aged 6 to 17

1st Child: $152.162nd Child: $161.333rd Child: $173.25 Additional: $186.16 Saskatchewan Child Benefit Eligible children aged 6 to 17

1st Child: $1572nd Child: $157 Northwest Territories Child Benefit Eligible children age-6

One Child: $67.91Two Child: $122.25Three Children: $166.41four children: $203.75 Additional child: $30.58

Eligible children aged 6 to 17

For one child: $54.33 For two children: $97.83 For three children: $133.08 For four children: $163.00 For additional child: $24.41 Ontario Trillium Child Benefit Eligible children aged 6 to 17

For Each Child: $140 Nova Scotia Child Benefit Eligible children aged 6 to 17

For Each Child: $127.08 Prince Edward Island Child Benefit

Eligible children aged 6 to 17



For Each Child: $110 Nunavut Child Benefit Eligible children aged 6 to 17

For One Child: $24.16For Two Child: $30.75For each child: $29

Fact Reveal: $7787 CCB Canada Child Benefits 2025

$7787 CCB is not a one-time or single payment it is a combination of multiple monthly payments instead. When it comes to the fact there is no existence of this number.

FAQs For $7787 Canada Child Benefit 2025

What do you mean by CCB benefit 2025?

CCB stands for Canada Child Benefits, it is a sort of financial assistance provided by the Canadian government to low-income families who are facing difficulties in upbringing their children.

How Child Benefits amount are calculated?

Canada Child Benefits amounts are credited based on the province and the number of children you are raising.