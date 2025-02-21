$650 Dental Benefits 2025 for Canadian Kids: Check Eligibility & Application Process

$650 Dental Benefits 2025 for Canadian Kids,The Government of Canada has designed an incredible dental benefit program for the children under 12, who lack private dental insurance. Amid inflation when prices of all the services are increasing the government of Canada is supporting those citizens with children under 12 whose annual income is less than $90,000. The Canada Revenue Agency is providing a claim of $650 twice per child in a year. Let’s dive more into the details of $650 dental benefits in the below article.

Highlights of $650 Dental Benefit Payments 2025

Title $650 Dental Benefits Payment for Canadian Kids Country Canada Department Canada Revenue Agency Benefit Name $650 Dental Benefit Beneficiaries Families with children under 12 Income Limit Families income must be less than $90,000 Payment Amount $650 Post Category Government Aid Official Portal https://www.canada.ca/

$650 Dental Benefits 2025 for Canadian Kids

The dental benefits program was introduced by the federal government of Canada to provide financial support to the families with their children’s dental expenses. Families with children younger than 12 years are eligible for the dental benefit program. Families with moderate or low-income can get a benefit of $650 per year for their children’s dental care costs.

The amount of Canada Dental Benefit program is dependent on the income of the family and number of eligible children. This article below has comprehensive information that you want to know about dental benefits.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify the eligibility criteria of the Dental benefit for Canadian Children, applicants must meet these below standards:

Residency- Family applying for the Dental benefit for Canadian Children must be living in Canada. Age of children- The age of a child must be less than 12 years to enroll in the program. No Private Dental Insurance- Claimants must not have private dental insurance. CCB Recipients- The families applying for the Dental benefit must be receiving Canada Child Benefits. Family Income- The annual income of the families applying for the dental benefit must not be more than $90,000. Income Tax Return- Those families who are applying for the benefit must have filed their income tax return of 2022.

Procedure of claiming $650 CCB Twice per child

There are few simple steps that everyone has to follow to claim the $650 CCB Twice Per Child-

Go to the CRA My Account portal. Using the search bar, search for Canada Dental Benefits. Then, select the ‘apply online’ option, you will be redirected to the application form that you need to fill. Fill in all your personal details such as your ID number, name, residential territory or province, and family income. After completely filling the form, submit it and wait for the approval from CRA.

NOTE: For receiving the second payment, reapply again using the same steps after receiving the first payment.

Further suggestions for a successful application

Accurate Information: Before submitting the application form, make sure to check all the details again to avoid becoming a victim of providing wrong information in the form.

Keep important documents handy: Important documents such as social insurance number (SIN), permanent residential address, and document of last income tax return ready while applying for the benefit.

Contact CRA if needed: If you face any issue or doubts while filling the form online to can take help of the official authorities, they will assist you in filling the form. The helpline number of Canada Revenue Agency is 1800 715 8836.

Frequent and common mistakes to avoid

Missing Deadline- Do not miss the deadline of applying for the benefit, ensure filling the form few days prior the deadline. Incomplete Information- Make sure to completely fill the information without leaving any required field mentioned in the form. Not meeting eligibility criteria- There are some people who apply for the benefit before checking the eligibility criteria. Kindly ensure that you are eligible for the benefit then fill the application to avoid getting your application rejected.