$10,000 Tax Credit for First-Time Home Buyers in Canada:-Check Eligibility Criteria & How to apply?

Purchasing a home in Canada is a significant milestone, especially for low- and moderate-income families. With rising inflation and increasing property prices, buying a house is a major financial decision. To assist first-time home buyers, the federal government offers the Home Buyers’ Amount, a non-refundable tax credit ($10,000 Tax Credit) designed to make homeownership more affordable.

Understanding the Home Buyers’ Amount

The Home Buyers’ Amount allows eligible individuals to claim a $10,000 credit on their income tax return for the purchase of a qualifying home, resulting in a tax reduction of up to $1,500. This initiative aims to make homeownership more accessible to Canadians entering the housing market for the first time.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Home Buyers’ Amount, applicants must meet the following conditions:

First-Time Home Buyer: The applicant or their spouse/common-law partner must not have owned and lived in another home in the year of purchase or any of the four preceding years.

Purchase of a Qualifying Home: The home must be located in Canada and registered in the applicant's or their spouse's/common-law partner's name.

Intention to Occupy: The home must be intended as the applicant's principal residence within one year of purchase.

Disabled Individuals: Those eligible for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC) can claim the credit even if they are not first-time home buyers, provided the home is purchased to accommodate their disability or improve accessibility.

Types of Qualifying Homes

Eligible properties include:

Single-family homes

Semi-detached houses

Townhouses

Mobile homes

Condominiums

Apartments in multi-unit buildings

The home must be intended for use as the buyer’s or a related person’s principal residence within one year of acquisition.

How to Claim the Home Buyers’ Amount?

File Your Income Tax Return – Complete your tax return for the year in which the home was purchased. Enter the Claim Amount – On line 31270 of your tax return, enter the amount of $10,000. If sharing the claim with a spouse or common-law partner, ensure the combined total does not exceed $10,000. Retain Documentation – Keep all relevant documents, such as the purchase agreement, to provide as proof if requested by the CRA.

Additional Support for Home Buyers

Besides the Home Buyers’ Amount, the Canadian government offers other programs to assist first-time home buyers:

Home Buyers' Plan (HBP) – Allows first-time home buyers to withdraw up to $60,000 from their Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) to buy or build a home, with a repayment period of 15 years.

First Home Savings Account (FHSA) – Enables individuals to save up to $8,000 per year, with a lifetime limit of $40,000, toward the purchase of their first home. Contributions are tax-deductible, and withdrawals for a qualifying home purchase are non-taxable.

GST/HST New Housing Rebate – Provides a rebate on a portion of the GST or HST paid on the purchase price or cost of building a new home.

For comprehensive details on these programs and to determine your eligibility, visit the Canada Revenue Agency website.

Important Considerations

Non-Refundable Credit: The Home Buyers' Amount is non-refundable; it can reduce tax payable to zero but will not result in a refund.

One-Time Claim: The credit can only be claimed once per home purchase. If multiple individuals are eligible (e.g., spouses or common-law partners), the combined claim cannot exceed $10,000.

Provincial Credits: Some provinces, such as Saskatchewan, offer additional credits or rebates for first-time home buyers. Check with your provincial or territorial tax authority for more information.

By utilizing the Home Buyers’ Amount and related programs, first-time home buyers in Canada can alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with purchasing a home.